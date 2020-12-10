Update on Ghana election 2020: What John Mahama NDC tok afta Ghana election results final announcement

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

Leadership of de National Democratic Congress (NDC) say dem no go accept de results of de 2020 presidential elections which Ghana EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa announce.

"We reach de irresistible conclusion, say de election be flawed discredited election wey we reject de presidential result without any reservation," Haruna Iddrisu talk Ghanaians.

"As a party, we make extensive consultations den detailed analysis of de outcome of de elections wey Jean Mensa, the EC chair announce" he add.

According to de NDC, plenty evidence dey to show say John Dramani Mahama win de election.

De National Democratic Congress (NDC) dey take decisions to challenge results of de presidential and parliamentary results.

"This evening Ghana's democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently."

Incumbent leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo win de 2020 General elections for Ghana after de country go de polls on Monday December 7.

De NPP Candidate defeat en rival after he poll 51.59 percent of valid votes cast as against John Mahama of de NDC who poll 47.36 percent.