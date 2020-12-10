‘I no go say I support my son plan to marry oyibo 100 percent’ - Mallam Isa Panshekara

Wia dis foto come from, SULAIMAN ISA/FACEBOOK

Mallam Isa Panshekara wey be father to 26 year old Isa Sulaiman wey dey marry 46 year old American Janine Sanchez on Sunday tell BBC say e support di marriage but not 100 percent.

According to di retired police officer, nothing be 100 percent for anything but wetin im know be say di couple get im blessings and e go dey pray for dem.

"I support di marriage and I don give my go ahead but I no go call am 100 percent because as far as I'm concerned there's nothing like 100 percent for dis life."

"As pesin with security experience before she even come dat first time I visit DSS, NAPTIP to make sure say all di necessary checks happun and I also visit Hisbah and Sharia Commission to consult religious leaders, so problem no dey anywhere."

Regarding di wedding preparations, Mallam Isa yarn say na im advise di couple say make dem no do any oda activity apart from di wedding prayers wey go happun for mosque on Sunday because of security and some oda factors.

Wia dis foto come from, SULAIMAN ISA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Mallam Isa Panshekara na retired police officer and e say di couple get im blessings

"So apart from di wedding prayer for mosque nothing like oda events again wetin I dey look na di situation of di kontri and also how expensive things be at di moment, to rent hall for event sef na money. By di time dem move go America dem fit do all dia events dia."

"Regarding di wedding prayer, she (Janine) say she wan attend but we tell her say women no dey attend wedding prayer for mosque alongside men."

On whether e go miss im son when e finally move to United States of America, Mallam Isa tok say di boy no go turn im back on Nigeria when e finally move.