Port Harcourt: Protests for Rukpokwu as Policeman allegedly shoot Keke driver to death 'sake of N100'

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene

Heavy protest dey go on for Rumuokoro/Rukpokwu area of Obio Akpor local goment area of Rivers State as tricycle, alias Keke Napep drivers dey para after one policeman allegedly shoot one Keke napap driver to death.

Tori be say kasala burst wen di Keke driver no "gree give di police man N100" and dis come vex di policeman wey make im pullout im gun shoot di Keke driver wey im wife just born pikin just two days ago.

Allwell Ene wey see as e happen tell BBC Pidgin di protesters don carry di deadibody of di keke driver go di Rumuokoro Police Area Command.

Rivers State police tok tok pesin, SP Nnamdi Omoni wey confam di incident say dem don arrest and disarm di Policeman wey dey involved and im orderly room trial don already begin come add say dem go charge am go court within di next 48 hours.

Im say di police dey try to restore peace to di Rukpokwu/Rumuodumaya area sake of di protests wey dey go on and make way to see di family of di dead keke driver.