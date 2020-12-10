Peter Okoye: Mr P don respond to fans wey want P-Square' twins to reunite

Wia dis foto come from, Peterpsquare Instagram

Nigerian musician Peter Okoye don answer fans wey want P-Square' twins to end dia beef and reunite again.

For post wey di musician caption speaking my mind for im Instagram page, e say: "Go back! Go back!! Go back!!! and do wetin exactly? Afta una say I know sabi sing?".

E continue to tok say: "Again going back no be for me to make more money? I write official resignation letter 4 yrs ago say I no longer dey part of di group! Na by force"?

Dis dey come weeks afta im twin brother Paul Okoye post about how pipo claim say im yab Peter wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye afta she wish am happy birthday and ask dem to end dia beef and reunite.

Na 2003 di top Nigerian musicians wey be identical twins, Peter and Paul Okoye start dia music career wit different bangers and plenti awards.

But for September 2017, reports bin drop say di duo don go dia separate ways sake of family kwanta.

Odas tins wey Mr P tok

Di musician also address di mata of im family for inside di post. "Blood thick pass water! Blood thick pass water! Abeg my wife and children dem be water or Zobo". Na wetin e tok.

E tell fans wey dey hala say dem only know PSquare and not Mr P to go PSquare page to go complain, im no dey part of di group.