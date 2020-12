Tommy Lister: Friday actor die at age 62 afta Covid-19 symptoms

Many pipo go remember Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Jr. for im role as Deebo for di 'Friday' Hollywood feems wey Ice Cube star inside, as tributes begin pour enter for di Hollywood actor.

Lister Jr. die for im house at age 62 on 10 December. Tori be say e bin experience Covid-19 symptoms - for di second time dis year.

"I dey heartbroken," write Cindy Cowan, wey be oga Lister Jr long time manager and 'best friend'.

She continue ontop her Twitter tribute say: "Di world lose movie star today...I lose my best friend...RIP Tiny".

Di official cause of death no dey known although dem suspect say e dey linked to di Coronavirus symptoms im get some days before e die.

Di popular 1995 'Friday' comedy feem wey Ice Cube act as Craig Jones, na wia Lister Jr' take blow as im character Deebo show pipo pepper.

E later act for di part two of di feem 'Next Friday'.

But before im begin act, Lister Jr, bin dey part of World Wrestling Federation around 1989. Im stage name then na 'Zeus' and im na rival to Hulk Hogan. But by 1996, e decide to end im wrestling career and focus on acting.

E don act inside more than 30 feems since im first one for 1985.

Oga Lister Jr na pesin wey many don describe as 'gentle giant' because of im big size and gentle character.

E get one daughter wit im wife Felicia Forbes wey e marry for Cape Town, South Africa for 2003.

Tributes for Tommy Lister Jr.

Many of di pipo wey don follow Lister Jr. work pay tributes to am.

For Twitter Ice Cube post message wey don get pass 140,000 likes, say im na "born entertainer", wey get "big smile and laugh".

US rapper and TV star Ice T also follow hail Lister Jr.

WWE (wey be WWF before) say dem dey sad dem to hear say di actor wey also follow do feem wit Hulk Hogan don die.