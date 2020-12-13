NDDC: Buhari appoint Effiong Okon Akwa as NDDC Interim Administrator

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@BASHIRAHMAAD

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday appoint Effiong Okon Akwa to be di interim administrator of di Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Di goment release di information inside tweet say Oga Effiong Okon Akwa, wey be di Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, go now take di role of Administrator, for di meantime.

"Dis appointment dey necessary because of di plenty court case and di restraining order wey di Federal High Court for Abuja nack ontop di Interim Management Commitee [IMC]," di goment statement bin tok.

Di IMC na di joinbodi of pipo wey bin dey in charge of NDDC before, but dia head, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei dey face N40billion magomago investigation during im time as di acting chief executive.

Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei bin collapse on top chair during di public hearing for di House of Representatives Committee on NDDC wey dey probe di commission ontop accuse of corruption and financial recklessness.