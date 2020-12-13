Seun Kuti say gunshots fire, because dem threaten im life afta 'gate blocking' gbege for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Seun Kuti

Nigerian musician Seun Anikulapo Kuti admit say gunshots fire afta accuse say e drag mata wit pesin wey use car block im gate, although im no tok whether na im shoot am.

Inside live streaming e do for Instragram, Seun wey be son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, say "yes gunshots fire because men dey... You wan try rubbish you come feel say gun no go sound?"

Di mata start afta one tori pesin Temitayo Ayetoto go for Twitter on 12 December to describe how Kuti para for one man wey use moto block entrance to im house gate for Allen Avenue, Lagos.

According to di tori @Temietayur write, di mata hot so tey, Kuti allegedly begin knack di car owner blow. Small time afta, di musician enter house, only to come back wit gun.

For di live, wey Kuti do to respond to di allegations, e also admit say im slap di owner of di car wey park block im house gate.

Im no ansa kwesion of weda na im go carry di gun come out, and weda im shoot am, because di live end suddenly when im elder brother Femi Kuti call am for phone.

"For me my community na everything, I go spill blood and break bones if you disrespect us," Kuti bin write for Instagram before di live event.

For wetin be like defence for im action, e mention how im neighbours thank am for how e clear dia area of pipo wey come do event but come block di neighbourhood.

"My neighbours thank me for wetin I do," Kuti bin tok as e response.

For di live Kuti tok about how im streets don full of investors - wey im call "selfish bastards" - wey don dey build hotels upandan im street.

"What if pesin inside our house dey die, and we wan carry am comot," Kuti bin ask.

Kuti also accuse one of di event bouncer say e threaten im life, and say na wetin make di mata blow.

"Dem need to come my house wit arrest warrant, otherwise na shootout," di Grammy nominee para as im draw ear give goment officials.