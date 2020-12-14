Omah Lay: Uganda Police put Nigerian musician for 'handcuffs', remand am for custody

Wia dis foto come from, Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Di Uganda Police don comot to confam say Nigerian musician Omah Lay no go dey released on bail again and go remain for custody till Wednesday.

Inside tweet wey di authorities form di East African kontri release on Monday 14 December, dem say Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi don dey charged to court for Makindye on charges of "negligently doing acts wey fit spread infectious diseases".

About one hour later, Omah Lay imself send "I dey for cuffs for Uganda right now with Tems" ontop Twitter.

Afta which di musician wey Google say na di number 8 highest search name for Nigeria, tweet again to ask why Uganda authorities dey block di Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange for di release.

Last week, tori bin comot say Uganda authorities don gbab di "Ye ye ye" singer ontop accuse say im no follow Covid-19 rules for dia kontri when e land to do music concert.

Just as local tori for Uganda dey report say di Nigerians appear for Magistrate court on Monday, di police say dia former plan to release di Nigerians on police bond don dey suspended.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter / Omah Lay

Di reason dem give na say Office of di Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) don sanction dia case file.