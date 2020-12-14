Omah Lay: Burna Boy, Laycon, Teni, Peter Okoye and odas react to Uganda treatment of Nigerian singer

Nigerian artistes and entertainers don begin raise voice in support of dia colleague Omah Lay, wey authorities hand cuff and remand for prison ontop accuse say e break dia Covid-19 rules.

Laycon, recent winner of di Big Brother Naija TV show, award winning musicians Teni, Sound Sultan, follow ask questions after Uganda Police charge Omah Lay, and two oda Nigerians wey go di East African kontri to perform for one concert.

Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awoniyi appear for Magistrate court on Monday 14 December ontop charge of "negligently doing acts wey fit spread infectious diseases".

"Why dem no shut down di [show] before e happun?," Laycon bin ask even as anoda Nigerian celebrity Sound Sultan para say na di promoters of di show Uganda authorities suppose dey face accuse.

Omah Lay post for Twitter wia e accuse Uganda say dem dey block Nigerian authorities to arrange for im release.

Already, some pipo don dey call for Nigerian artistes to boycott di MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) wey suppose hold for Uganda capital Kampala in few months time.

Di singer blow for 2020 afta e release back to back hit songs, one of which na "Ye ye ye" and make Apple Music name im "Godly" song one of di most played for Nigeria.

