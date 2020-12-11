Major General Irefin dead: Nigerian Army officer Covid-19 death tori and wetin we know about di mata

Wia dis foto come from, Kogi state Government

Kogi state goment for Nigeria don confam di death of General John Olubunmi Irefin, wey be di General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt.

Although di statement from di stgate goment confam say General Irefin just bury im mama some weeks ago, e no tok wen e die or how.

Meanwhile Nigerian Army confam for inside statement say one of dia officer's test positive for Covid-19 on 8, Tuesday 2020. Di statement Brigadier General Sagir Musa wey be army Acting Director of Public Relations add say di officer bin dey attend one Army Staff Annual conference for Abuja wen e fall sick.

Local tori pipo dey report say General Irefin die from Covid-19 complications.

Wetin else army don tok ontop di mata?

Army don release statement to inform di public say dem dey cancel di Chief of Staff Annual Conference 2020 wey bin dey happun for Abuja because of second wave of infection of coronavirus and di "unfortunate incident wey happun on Tuesday".

Di statement wey confam say one of di participants and officer of di army test positive for di virus say di remaining activities of di conference don dey cancelled and don mandate al participants to proceed on self-isolation in line with di federal goment protocol for Covid-19 and to stop di virus from spreading further.

Who be General Irefin?

Di late Major General Johnson Olubunmi Irefin come from Kogi state.

Im be di General Officer Commanding, 6 Division for Port Harcourt, Rivers state, south south Nigeria.

According to statement from Kogi sgtate goment, im be one of di many outstanding Generals di state don produce.