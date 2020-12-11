Champions league draw, fixtures, who Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City fit face and what you need to know about di knock-out stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City finished as group winners for dis season Champions League

Di line-up for di Champions League last 16 don complete with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City wey join champions Bayern Munich and 12 oda teams from across Europe for di knockout stage.

Di three of dem all win dia respective groups to progress, with Manchester United di only side from di Premier League wey suffer early exit.

Spanish giants Barcelona and current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid na two potential opponents, but who else di three English sides fit face?

Wen be di draw for di last 16?

Di draw go happen on Monday, 14 December for 11:00 GMT. E go happun for Uefa headquarters for Nyon, Switzerland.

Dem go put di 16 teams into two pots - one for di seeded teams, wey dey di eight group winners, and one for di unseeded teams, who be di eight runners up.

Teams from di same national association no fit dey drawn against each other. Dat one mean say Real Madrid no go fit meet Barcelona or city rivals Atletico until di quarter-finals.

Who be di last 16 and who dey seeded?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester City collect 16 points for di group stage

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City dey di seeded gang afte winning dia groups so dat one mean say dem go avoid tough ties with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Serie A winners Juventus and French giants Paris St-Germain.

Seeded: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid.

Unseeded: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla.

Wen di last-16 tie go take place?

Di first legs go take place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, while di second legs go happun on 9, 10, 16, 17 March.

Seeded teams go play away for di first leg before dem stay home for di return matches.

Who be di surprise packages?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, German side Borussia Monchengladbach land di Champions League knockouts for di first time

Borussia Monchengladbach dey enta di Champions League knockouts for di first time, dem join Real Madrid to progress from Group B.