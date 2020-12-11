Ghana election 2020: What John Dramani Mahama talk afta e lose to President Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama say he go take legitimate steps to secure justice after Ghana Electoral Commission rig elections in favour of NPPs Nana Akufo-Addo.

"We no go accept anything short of a declaration of of legitimate results, which dey point to NDC majority in Parliament," John Mahama talk.

"I no go fit accept de fictionalized results of a flawed election" he add.

NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama yeste address de media for de first time since de Electoral Commission of Ghana announce de 2020 results.

He accuse President Akufo-Addo of using de military to intimidate and steal de will of de people.

John Mahama also mention say en party dey win majority seats in parliament, but Akufo-Addo den de EC dey connive to steal de majority 5 constituencies where dem wan steal.

He draw comparisons of what dey happen to how in 2016 as incumbent when he lose de elections, he concede to en opponent.

But de current ongoings under Nana Akufo-Addo no be democratic, he lament for de press conference under.

Leadership of de National Democratic Congress (NDC) talk too say dem no go accept de results of de 2020 presidential elections which Ghana EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa announce.

"We reach de irresistible conclusion, say de election be flawed discredited election wey we reject de presidential result without any reservation," Haruna Iddrisu talk Ghanaians.

"As a party, we make extensive consultations den detailed analysis of de outcome of de elections wey Jean Mensa, the EC chair announce" he add.

According to de NDC, plenty evidence dey to show say John Dramani Mahama win de election.