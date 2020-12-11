Bridget Bema: Kenyan girl inside viral school video and wetin you need to know about am

Wia dis foto come from, YY COMEDIAN/FACEBOOK

One small girl from Kenya, Bridget Bema don break internet afta one video of her go viral for social media.

Di video wey dey for school setting show as one teacher dey call out names of pupils wey don commit one offence or di oda, Bridget name dey always pop up for names of offenders.

Di list of offences include names of noise makers, late comers, pupils wey fail to do dia duty, bullies, children wey dey disobey teachers, and Bridget go stand up from one punishment wen dem call her out for anoda punishment.

Dis video cause plenty reaction for social media as many pipo begin dey relate and remember dia school years.

Wetin to know about di video

Unlike wetin must pipo reason, di video na comedy skit.

And na Bridget elder brother Oliver Otieno AKA YY The Comedian na im play di role of di teacher for di school.

Wia dis foto come from, YY COMEDIAN/FACEBOOK

Who be Bridget Bema?

Bridget Bema na content creator and younger sister of rising Kenyan comedian, YY Comedy.

Dem born her for November 10, 2011.

Nine-year-old Bridget na child comedian and she dey always do comedy video skits wit her brother.

Since her new found fame for internet, Bridget don open Instagram account and she get more than 9,000 followers within 24 hours.