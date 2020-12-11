Brandon Bernard story: Last words of di death row inmate as di first execution of Trump final days go ahead

Wia dis foto come from, Courtesy Bernard Defense Team Wetin we call dis foto, Campaigners had sought to prevent Brandon Bernard's execution

America don execute one prisoner Brandon Bernard wey bin dey on death row for Indiana afta di US Supreme Court reject last minute beg of mercy .

40 year old Bernard, bin dey guilty of murder for 1999 when e be teenager.

He be di youngest offender wey di federal goment go execute in nearly 70 years.

Bernard tell di family of di couple im kill say im dey sorry, before dem shook am di lethal injection wey kill am on Thursday.

Four more executions still dey before di end of America President Donald Trump administration.

If all di five executions happun, Oga Trump go be di first US president wey don allow di most executions for more dan a century and dat go bring to 13, di total federal executions since July.

Brandon Bernard last words

Bernard die at 21:27 local time on Thursday (02:27 GMT Friday) for one prison for di city of Terre Haute.

Before e die, e direct im last words to di family of di victims, and e follow dem tok calmly for more dan three minutes.

"I'm sorry. Na di only words wey I fit tok wey go completely explain how I feel now and how I feel dat day," he tok, according to di Associated Press.

Dem delay di execution for more dan two hours afta Bernard lawyers beg di Supreme Court sotay say make dem stop am.

Wetin dem sentence Bernard for?

Wia dis foto come from, KIM KARDASHIAN WEST/TWITTER

Bernard receive death penalty sake of say e get hand for di murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley for June 1999.

He dey part of di five teenagers wey chop accuse say dem rob di couple and force dem inside di boot of their car for Texas.

19-year-old accomplice Christopher Vialva shoot di couple before Bernard set di car on fire.

Defence lawyers say both di couples probably die before e set di car on fire, and one independent investigator wey di lawyer hire say Stacie dey medically dead before di fire.

However, goment testimony during di trial say although Todd Bagley die instantly, Stacie get smoke for her airway, wey show say na di smoke she inhale kill am and no be di gunshot wound.

Bernard lawyers say e bin dey fear wetin go happen to am if e bin refuse to follow di orders of Vialva, wey dem don alreay execute for September.

Dem sentence oda pipo wey dey involved for di crime chop prison sentence as dem still dey under 18 wen e happun.

Bernard lawyers argue say make court give am life in prison without parole, as, throughout im time for jail, he maintain good record and work wit outreach programmes to stop pipo make dem no do anything wey involve crime.

Who advocate for am?

Di federal prosecutor wey defend Bernard death sentence say make dem sentence am to life imprisonment.

For one opinion piece wey dey published for Indianapolis Star, Angela Moore write: "I don learn many things since 2000 about how human brain dey mature and as I see how Brandon don grow into a humble, remorseful adult fully capable of living peacefully inside prison, how we go tok say im dey among di tiny group of offenders wey suppose chop execution?"

Five of di surviving nine jurors say make Oga Trump commute Bernard's death sentence.

Tens of thousands of other people beg di president to grant Bernard mercy, including senators Richard J Durbin and Cory Brooker.

On Thursday, leading lawyers Allen Dershowitz and Ken Starr also join im defence team.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West send numerous tweets about Bernard case give her followers in di run-up to di execution, she beg dem to get behind di cause and raise awareness.