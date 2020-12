Naira Marley Koleyewon: Chi Chi na 'long song and street vibes' for Marlians

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@nairamarley

Nigeria controversial musician, Naira Marley don drop two gbedu, back to back as part of im end of di year music new release.

E call di two songs wey drop for midnight of Friday 11, December, Koleyewon and Chi Chi. Dis go make am a total of seven singles wey Naira Marley don put out for 2020.

And na so pipo for inside social media don dey feel di new vibes wey dem describe as Naira Marley in "new dimension".

While Koleyewon follow di usual vibes and street survival message wey Naira Marley like to dey put out, Chi Chi na love song wey many pipo bin no expect and fit even put e fan base, Marlians for proposal mood.

Tori be say di gbedu, Koleyewon cari plenti swear words for inside but discuss basic parti life wey pipo go fit relate to.

Known for e controversial and x-rated songs, Naira Marley recently collect nomination from popular Nigerian award for music, di Headies, as dem list e song, Mafo for Best Street-Hop Artiste.

You go remember say Headies only just recently add Naira Marley for dia nominations list afta dem comot am from dia 2019 awards.