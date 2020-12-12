Marriage: Zambia woman sue her partner wey dey 'waste time' to marry her

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One Zambian woman don sue her partner say make dem reconcile on top say she don dey wait make dem marry.

Di case say Getrude Ngoma, 26, complain give local court say oga Herbert Salaliki don dey waste time to marry am even after e bin promise say e go marry her.

She tok say even afta she born im pikin, she still dey leave with her parents instead of for oga Salaliki house.

She say even though oga Salaliki don pay her bride price, dem neva stay di same house before and come accuse her fiance say e dey cari anoda woman waka.

But Oga Salaliki say, while e bin wan marry Miss Ngoma, e neva see money do dat kain tin and as at now di woman no even give am face, so dem neva tok.