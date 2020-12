Sam Nda-Isaiah: Wetin you suppose know about di Leadership newspaper publisher

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Samndaisaiah

Di publisher of one of Nigeria ogbonge Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah don die.

Di family tell BBC say im die on Friday night around 11pm afta small sickness.

Oga Sam bin die for di age of 58.

For statement wey di tok-tok pesin of Nigerian Presido, Femi Adeshina, President Muhammadu Buhari bin call Nda-Isaiah say im be friend and political ally.

Wetin you suppose know about Sam Nda-Isaiah