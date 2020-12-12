Coronavirus: Nigeria don record dia highest daily Covid-19 cases ever

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Nigeria don break di record of highest cases of coronavirus in onne day as dem record 796 new infections on Friday.

Dis new surge of cases wey cari di total number of cases enta 72,140 na as di Presidential Task Force on Covid 19 don warn say if pipo no follw di rules wet dey ground, wahala fit dey.

Di Federal Goment of Nigerian on Thursday bin order make dem reopen all isolation and treatment centres for di kontri.

Dis na as expectation be say second wave of di virus go fit happun, as di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire bin tok for Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing.

Di numbers for new infections show say Lagos and Abuja na im get as and Nigeria dey get steady infection rates wey no be wetin di Nigerian Centtre for Disease Control and PTF dey try achieve.

Fear dey say as Christmas don dey land so, di numbers fit rise on top di jolly and Detty December plans wey pipo dey normally gbadun to, if dem no follow safety precautions.

Dat na why PTF dey advise Nigerians make dem no travel go dia village for Christmas and New Year to reduce di risk of di disease.