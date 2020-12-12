Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Lagos State Govnor don catch coronavirus?

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@jidesanwoolu

Authorities for Lagos state don confirm say di govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don test positive to covid19.

Tok tok pesin to di govnor Gboyega Akosile for statement say di govnor bin dey exposed to pesin wey get di virus.

Di govnor get mild symptoms and dey collect treatment for house wit di help of experts from di Infectious Disease Hospital Yaba.

Tori bin comot on Friday say di govnor don enta isolation sake of say one of im aides test positive to coronavirus.

Di govnor do Covid-19 test on Friday and di result confirm say im don catch di virus.

Di govnor bin don do covid 19 test few times in di past but results show say e no catch di virus till dis latest case.

Lagos na di major state for Nigeria wey get plenti cases of di virus wen di pandemic bin worry di whole kontri.

Wat Next?

Lagos state commissioner for health Professor Akin Abayomi say di govnor dey respond to treatment and dey rest as e dey begin recovery process.

E say Lagos don begin witness fresh cases of covid19 and evribodi suppose shine dia eyes well and stay away from crowded places.

"Make pipo dey follow di health guidelines like to wear face mask and wash dia hands especially during dis festive season. Dis festive season fit help di virus to spread if pipo no follow covid19 19 guidelines" Na so di commissioner tok.