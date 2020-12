Sanwo-Olu: Coronavirus treatment of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and wetin we know so far

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi

Lagos State Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don dey respond to coronavirus treatment well-well for house.

Dis na according to di state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi wey announce di informate for im social media.

Oga Sanwo-Olu bin test positive for di virus on Friday 12 December afta e bin come in contact with anoda confam case of di virus.

Tori be say, di govnor bin get mild symptoms wey include tiredness.