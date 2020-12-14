Michelle Obama second pikin "Sasha Obama" and three things you suppose know about her

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sasha Obama spark some commotion for social media afta picture wey show am for one party bin start to trend.

Di second pikin of di first black president of di United States, Barack Obama, Sasha no get any publicly known social media account.

But she still dey show up for social media from time to time.

Just last week, she blow internet, after video of her comot of her ey do tiktok dance.

So here be some tins you fit never sabi about di 19 year old former first daughter.

Wia dis foto come from, NICHOLAS KAMM

She be student of University of Michigan

Sasha Obama bin start to dey study for di University of Michigan last year.

She be di first member of di Obama family wey no go study for Ivy League collecge, as her sister currently dey attend Harvard, her mama do undergraduate for Princeton and Barack Obama go Columbia University before dem jam for Harvard Law School.

She and Malia currently dey house for online classes because of di pandemic.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Sasha show face for Michelle Obama documentary

America former first lady, Michelle Obama release documentary about her life, "Becoming" for May and Sasha dey inside.

Tori be say di documentary chook eye inside di life of di former two first pikin dem, even as Sasha say e dey important for pesin to dey proud of who dem be.

She get one di biggest room for house

E be like say Sasha dey enjoy online learning in style as mama Michelle Obama bin cast am for one interview sa na she get one of di biggest room for house.