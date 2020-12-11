Anthony Joshua: Time and where to watch Joshua fight against Pulev

Wia dis foto come from, Mark Robinson/Matchroom Wetin we call dis foto, Pulev dey shout ontop Joshua head during Friday weigh in

On Saturday December 11, for evening Anthony Joshua go step inside di boxing ring for di first time in a year to face Kubrat Pulev from Bulgaria.

Because of di Covid-19 pandemic na just 1,000 lucky fans go dey inside di SSE Arena for London to see Joshua defend him three heavyweight titles.

Even though say di arena go dey almost empty, millions of fans around di world go watch di fight for TV.

Joshua opponent Pulev, boxing record no bad at all.

Na only once di Bulgarian boxer don lose out of im 28 professional fights and na one of Joshua victim: Wladimir Klitschko, wey back for 2014. But dis him fight with Joshua fit be im last chance to become world champion.

What time be Anthony Joshua fight?

Di fight go start around 10:30pm GMT, dat na 11;30pm Nigerian time and tori be say di ring walk fit start afta 10pm GMT.

Which TV channel go show Joshua vs Pulev?

No cable channel for Nigeria go show di fight live.

Wetin di two fighters tok?