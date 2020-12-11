Sylvanus Nsofor: Nigeria Outgoing ambassador to US don die at age 85

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former Nigeria ambassador to US, Sylvanus Nsofor, don die at age 85.

E die on Thursday night for one hospital for Maryland for United State.

Di diplomat wey be retired justice of di Court of Appeal become Nigeria ambassador for November 13, 2017; im succeed Prof. Adebowale Adefuye.

Ambassador Nsofor come from Oguta for Imo state south east Nigeria.Dem born am for March 17, 1935.

Although little of e private life dey revealed about im primary and secondary education, e graduate from London now defunct Holborn College of Law for 1962.

E also get im LL.M from London School of Economics for 1964 and den begin teach for di Halborn College of Law for 1964 and later begin do private practice di following year.

Dem appoint am to di bench for Nigeria for 1977 and e serve as di judge of Imo state high Court and e be justice for di Court of Appeal for 13 years before e retire for 2005.

Nsofor bin one lawyer wey get courage and for 2003 na only im bin give different judgement on top di presidential race between president Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo. E bin say di election get K leg and im view bin dey try support president Buhari.

So 12 years later afta Buhari become presido, e appoint Nsofor to become Nigeria US ambassador

But during im screening for senate for di post, dem bin reject am sake of im age plus di fact say e refuse to sing national anthem wen one of di lawmakers ask am make e sing national anthem.

While lawmakers bin dey concern about im fitness, im tell dem say if Mugabe fit work, den, im equality get energy to work.

Di lawmakers deny im confirmation but president Buhari nominate am again for end of March 2017, but dis time wen e come before di lawmakers, e humble and di lawmakers, confirm am as ambassador for June 7.

But for July 2020, wen presido dey renew di appointment of 12 non career ambassadors, e no renew im own name.

President Muhammadu for statement describe Nsofor as an outstanding judge wey no dey fear to give justice to anybody wey deserve am.