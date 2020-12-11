Abuja to Kaduna: ‘No bullet for my brother body, only broken bones’ - Brother to dead traveller

Wia dis foto come from, Badamasi Lawan/ Facebook

Nasir Lawal na broda to Badamasi Lawal wey be one of di 16 pipo wey die on Wednesday along Kaduna to Abuja road.

Im tell BBC say e use im hand bath im broda corpse and e no see bullets but only broken bones.

Nasir say im 22 year old broda and 20 odas from Dambatta local goment wey dey Kano for northern Nigeria dey on dia way back to dia base for Lagos after dem come home to attend wedding.

"Na wedding carry dem come Kano and dem dey go back na im dis unfortunate thing happun. My broda dey deal in used irons for Lagos infact e be one of di excos for dia association."

"I dey Kano city when our mother call to tell me say e don dey go back to Lagos and I wish am well only to get call telling me wetin happun."

"Regarding argument between Kano and Kaduna goment on whether na accident or attackers, wetin i know be say i use my hand bath im corpse and i no see any bullet wound, wetin i see na broken bones for about five places as a result of di accident."

On Wednesday, moments after those pipo die, Kano state govnor through im tok tok pesin release statement wey tok say "God go punish di attackers wey kill dia Kano pipo for Kaduna Abuja road".

"We dey very sad about wetin happun to our pipo for Kaduna to Abuja road wia gunmen kill 16 of our pipo, na God go punish di attackers." Part of di statement read.

But Kaduna goment late on Thursday release statement through commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan say story wey tok say 16 Kano pipo die after attack by gunmen dey wrong as di pipo die from accident after dia tyre bust.