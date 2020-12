Ghana election 2020: Armed men attack MP elect for Keta constituency

De new MP elect for de Keta constituency say em nearly meet em untimely death if no be God wey save am from de hands of about ten armed men for em house around midnight for Afiadenyigba.

Kwame Dzudzorli tok say e hear some noise for outside as e dey sleep around 12:30am on Friday.

As de noise dey continue, ebi der wey e step outside wan see what dey happen. Suddenly de men pounce on him plus beatings. De march am go em room ebi der e give dem GH25,000 ($5000) cash before dem leave am.

MP Gakpey narrate de mata say em manage run through back door bare footed go de Afiadenyigba police station. All em shouting plus knocking for help all fall death ear top. Em say de police all dey sleep well well so none came to his rescue.

Ebi der wey e manage go take car wey em drive dey go Keta wey e meet military men. As e tok dem say em house dey danger, dem tok am say dem no get car wey dem no go join em car to.

De armed robbers according to Gakpey, e dey suspect political motives to cos e brother tok say as em run away, de armed men com back day ebi em dem dey look for.

E say dem take all personal mobile phones wey dey number about 10 for de house plus all phones wey dem dey sell for shop.

Dem break into em mobile money shop take away unspecified amount of money. De masked men take em laptop plus desktop PC wey dey connect de CCTV camera for de house. De robbers take em licensed pistol wey dey de car inside Dem break into em parents den em workers dema room to.

According to de MP, de armed men carry AK47 plus pump action gun wey dem dress for trousers wey dey look like military color.

De Ghana police service from de Volta regional command plus de Keta divisional police say dem no go talk to de media on de mata.