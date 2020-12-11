Coronavirus update: Lagos State governor Sanwo-Olu enter self-isolation

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide sanwo-olu/twitter

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don enter self-isolation afta one of e aide test positive for coronavirus.

Di state goment reveal dis one on Friday 11 December, 2020 for Twitter.

According to di state goment, di Governor and other members of e team go undergo Covid-19 test by di Lagos State biobank today but go remain in isolation until di results of di tests become available.

Di goment tok say dis no go be di first time wey governor Sanwo-Olu go undergo Covid-19 test as im don run di test three times in di past.

Over di last few days, Nigeria and especially Lagos and Abuja don dey experience increased number of coronavirus cases according to figures from di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Inside NCDC latest figures of 10 December, 2020, Nigeria record 675 new cases of Covid-19 of which out of dat number, Abuja and Lagos record di highest wit 183 and 128 cases respectively.