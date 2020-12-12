Boko Haram: International Criminal Court wan investigate Nigerian military, Boko Haram for war crimes and odas

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESHINA/FACEBOOK

Di prosecutor of di International Criminal Court don call for formal inquiry into war crimes and crimes against humanity for Nigeria to start.

Dis dey come afta long years of investigation into violence for di north-east wey involve Islamic militant group, Boko Haram.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda say most of di crimes na by "non-state actors", but di Nigerian Security Forces also need investigation.

Di ICC preliminary examination, wey start for 2010, don dey concluded and dem don meet di condition to open investigation into di situation for Nigeria.

Amnesty International welcome di "milestone decision" wey go bring dia "call for justice for victims one step closer".

Wetin di prosecutor tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Fatou Bensouda say she don give Nigerian authorities enough time to purse their own prosecutions

Prosecutor of di International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda release long list of acts allegedly carried out by Boko Haram and di Nigerian Security Forces wey be crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Di crimes include murder, rape, sexual slavery, torture, persecution, hostage taking and enlisting children under di age of 15 into armed groups.

Madam Bensouda bin dey reason say dem go prosecute dis crimes under di Nigerian justice system but, while dem don make some efforts dem neva pursue di suspects di ICC believe suppose stand trial.

She say di next step na to request for Authorisation from di Judges of di Pre-Trial Chamber of di Court to open investigations and dey count on di full support of di Nigerian authorities.

As dem begin di investigation, she hope say Nigerian goment go cooperate to determine how justice fit dey best served under di shared framework of complementary domestic and international action.

She also ask for financial support for her office from di Nigerian and ICC-funding parties.

Amnesty International director of research and advocacy say di prosecutor move na "di first meaningful step towards justice wey dem don see for victims of atrocious crimes committed by all parties to di conflict in north-east Nigeria".

Who be di Boko Haram militants?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

The militants don dey fight for more than a decade to overthrow di Nigerian goment and create Islamic state.

Boko Haram dey promote one version of Islam, wey make am "haram", or forbidden, for Muslims to take part in any political or social activity wey get anytin to do wit Western society.

Di group initially gain ground for northern Nigeria but by 2015 one regional coalition wey also involve Chad, Niger and Cameroon don take back most of di areas under dia control.

Di Nigerian goment bin claim repeatedly say dem don technically defeat di Islamist militant groups but Boko Haram bin step up attacks in recent months.

Wetin ICC dey do?

Di International Criminal Court for di Hague na part of di global justice system since 2002.

E dey established under di Rome Statute, wey dey ratified by 123 countries, although US na notable absentee.

Dem dey try bring to justice to dos wey dey responsible for di worst crimes - genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes - and get global jurisdiction.

Di prosecutor dey start investigation if di UN Security Council refer case give dem or by a ratifying state. ICC judges must then decide on a full inquiry.