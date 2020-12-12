Dapo Ojora: Family say police don begin investigate di cause of im death

Wife to former Nigeria Senate President Toyin Saraki don confam di death of one of her elder brother Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora wey die on Friday 11th December, for im Ikoyi residence inside Lagos.

Madam Saraki for her Instagram page say di Lagos state police command don begin torchlight how im death take happun, say di family dey wait di outcome of di investigation.

Plenty Local tori dey report say Adedapo bin shoot imself for head on Friday.

Dapo wey be di elder brother of Saraki wife, Toyin, bin allegedly escaped death sometime ago when e get one serious power bike accident.

Di death of Dapo, don trigger plenty rumour online as some pipo claim say e commit suicide sake of im family wahala.

One online newspaper, The Street Journal report say im death fit dey connected to im marital crisis wit im wife Patricia wey be lawyer and entrepreneur, tori wey BBC no fit independently confam.

Dapo Ojora bin separate from im wife for 2019 and according to di online tori family sources claim say im marital issues affect am well-well.

Who be Adedapo Ojora

Dapo Ojora, na socialite and one of di sons of billionaire businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and im wife, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora.

Di brother-in-law of former Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki be correct sport man and popular polo player for Nigeria.

For 1996, Ojora team Lagos AGAD win di prestigious Majekodunmi Cup. He play wit Bello Buba, Adamu Yaro and Audu Dantata. For 2003, Dapo play for di Lagos Ashbert Raiders alongside Albert Esiri, Salvador Socas and Bayo Amusan.

Dapo na from royal family for Lagos. Im grandfather na high ranking chieftaincy title holder for Lagos and im own papa Otunba Adekunle Ojorabin contest for di title of Oba of Lagos but di King makers bin pick retired assistant inspector general of police, Prince Babatunde Osuolale Akiolu instead.

Im oda siblings include di late Gboyega Ojora wey die nine years ago sake of heart attack and Mrs Toyin Saraki, wife of Nigeria former senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.