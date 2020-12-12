Katsina students kidnap: How gunmen kidnap secondary school students for Buhari home state

Wia dis foto come from, GSS Kankara

One eyewitness don narrate to BBC Pidgin about how armed men storm Government Science Secondary School for Kankara LGA, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria, come kidnap dozens of secondary school students.

Di eyewitness wey dey stay Kankara town explain to BBC say plenti gunmen land dia town for Friday night kill gateman and pack students comot from Government Science Secondary school.

Tok tok pesin of Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah also confam di incident to BBC Pidgin say true true, gunmen attack Kankara town on Friday.

For now, e never dey clear how many students dem kidnap afta di raid.

According to am, di school dey for di entrance to di town so e no dey surprising say na di first place wey di gunmen attack.

"Di school dey at di front of our town so for any attack na dem go first suffer am but in dis case we get information say gunmen go attack Kankara town since around 6pm and we inform security agencies of dis plan."

"Unfortunately by di time di gunmen enter our town around 10pm nothing like super security on ground dat na why dem kill gateman of di school and carry some students go although we dey hear dis morming (Saturday) say some of di students don escape and find dia way back."

"I use my eyes see dem as dem dey shoot when dem enter our town and dey enter di school unfortunately security pipo no bring any help until after midnight when di pipo don do wetin dem wan do leave."

According to Gambo: Di "gunmen attack Kankara town and exchange gunfire with our men dem even shoot one officer. We neva confam how many students dey miss but based on di attack some students for science secondary school wey dey di town dey miss as dem run enter bush due to fear."