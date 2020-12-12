"I dey prayer mode" - Mother of one of di kidnapped students for Katsina

Wetin we call dis foto, Parents as dem gada di school to find dia pikin afta di attack

Zainab Isa, mama of SS2 student Kabir Isa wey be one of di students wey gunmen kidnap afta dem enta government science secondary school for Kankara town wey dey Katsina for northern Nigeria tell BBC say na prayer mode she dey at di moment.

According to Zainab di last time she see Kabir na last Sunday wey be visiting day for di boarding school afta she and some oda family members visit am and im two brothers.

"I last see Kabir on Sunday as we visit am and im two brodas wey dey di school and my last discussion with am as we wan leave na beg e bin dey beg say e wan come spend dis weekend for house to attend one wedding like dat."

Wia dis foto come from, Mustapha Kankara Wetin we call dis foto, Zainab Isa, Mother of one of di kidnapped students

"Im oda two brothers wey escape di attack dey house with us now but na serious prayer we dey on top Kabir, we dey pray for am to come back safely."

Di mother say pipo from neighbouring villages tell dem say dem bin dey hear when di gunmen dey march di students pass enat bush.

Earlier BBC tok to Gambo Isah of Katsina Police Command wey yan say investigations into di unfortunate incident still dey happun as residents tok say students wey dey miss plenti wella.