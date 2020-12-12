Anthony Joshua vs Pulev: Joshua knockout Kubrat Pulev after ninth round to remain World Heavyweight Champion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua combine power and patience as im knock out Kubrat Pulev to retain im World Heavyweight titles.

Joshua victory over Pulev don trigger hopes say a historic fight against Tyson Fury fit soon become reality.

Di heavyweight drop e mandatory challenger to di canvas twice for round three.

Joshua, step off di gas and allow Pulev to at least offer some small threat, but many uppercuts from Joshua for di ninth round drop Pulev and one straight right hand wipe am out seconds later.

Di 1,000 fans wey get access to di Wembley Arena, wey be venue of di fight witness a blend of di boxing skills and crushing punches wey don help build Joshua into di attraction wey im be.

Wia dis foto come from, Mark Robinson/Matchroom Wetin we call dis foto, Joshua floor Pulev twice for round three and two times more in di ninth and final round

Moments after di fans roar at di prospect of di IBF, WBA and WBO champion facing WBC champion Fury next, Joshua tok say: "I start dis game in 2013, gathered di belts.

"Whoever get di belts I want to compete wit. If na Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury."

For e last two outings, Joshua don face serious pressure. A second defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr for December for leave e career in tatters. But im bin dey punch perfect on di night.

Defeat here for make am di instant fall guy in di midst of public demand for di Fury fight. But once again e ginger im swagger.