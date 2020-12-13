Ghana election 2020: Women for Accra protest re-election of President Nana Akufo-Addo

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN DRAMANI HAHAMA/FACEBOOK

Hundreds of women protest for di streets of Greater Accra region, Ghana say make di Electoral Commission reverse di declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of di December 7 presidential election.

According to di women wey wear red and fit be supporters of di opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), dem believe say di election dey rigged to favour Akufo-Addo New Patriotic Party (NPP).

De NPP candidate defeat en rival after he poll 51.59 percent of valid votes cast as against John Mahama of de NDC who poll 47.36 percent.

De women add join say di electoral process no dey free, fair and transparent.

Di NDC and im leader, former President John Mahama don claim several times afta di Electoral Commission declare di result on Wednesday 9 December, say di commission steal di will of di pipo.

NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama wen e dey address di media say "I no go fit accept de fictionalized results of a flawed election".

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/NANA AKUFFO-ADDO AND JOHN DRAMINI MAHAMA

Di Former President John Mahama say im go take legitimate steps to secure justice after im say "Ghana Electoral Commission rig elections in favour of NPPs Nana Akufo-Addo".

"We no go accept anything short of a declaration of of legitimate results, which dey point to NDC majority in Parliament," John Mahama talk.

Im accuse President Akufo-Addo of using di military to intimidate and steal de will of de people.