Ghana election results: Ghana Electoral Commission collation of results be disorganised – EU observers

European Union Election Observer mission wey monitor de 2020 General elections for Ghana say although voters participate freely in de elections, de results collation process be disorganised.

De EU Observer mission led by Chief observer, Javier Nart in dema summary report on de Presidential and Parliamentary elections talk say de elections happen in a transparent manner but some incidence of violence mess up de process for some isolated places.

According to dema report, "counting be transparent although dem no follow de procedures frequently."

"Collation no be well organised but dem follow key transparency measures" dem add.

EU Observer explain say in some cases de EC Presiding officers dey struggle to complete de results form.

"EU EOM observers report say EC not follow procedures like counting of unused ballots, counting of ticks in de voter register den names reference list, counting of ballots in de ballot box…" de report state.

Dem san explain say "cross-checking de number of ballots in de ballot box against de number of ticks in de voter register, and recording de number of voters verified by de BVD manually"

Ghana EC declare NPP Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President elect of Ghana after he secure 51 percent of valid votes cast.

But opposition NDC Candidate, John Mahama say he no go accept de results of de elections which he describe as "fictionalized and flawed."