Kano man Isa pay 'N50k dowry' as e marry im American bride - Father of groom
Na N50,000 Mallam Isa Panshekara pay for Mopol 52 barracks mosque for Kano, northern Nigeria as im pikin Isa Sulaiman marry American Janine Sanchez.
Dia love story become popular after she visit Nigeria for February months after dem meet for social media site Instagram.
Father of di groom pay di dowry money to Senator Shehu Sani wey act as guardian for di bride.
Groom Isa say dis na happy day for am as e marry love of im life while di bride Janine say today na day wey she no go ever forget because of happiness.
"For di first time in my life i enter inside mosque and dis marriage na something wey i don dey look forward to for long time."
"My family no dey here with me but I go send dem pictures and videos to follow me celebrate."
Earlier father of di groom tell BBC say dem no wan do events apart from di mosque prayer due to some reasons.
"She don sabi eat tuwo and pounded yam so she go chop wella but we no go do oda events again if dem go America dem fit do dia events dia."
Kano man 'Isa' wedding with im American bride don set with blessings from family
Di couple become internet sensation when Janine visit Nigeria after months of chatting and video calls with her boo.