Kano man Isa pay 'N50k dowry' as e marry im American bride - Father of groom

Wia dis foto come from, SULAIMAN ISA/FACEBOOK

Na N50,000 Mallam Isa Panshekara pay for Mopol 52 barracks mosque for Kano, northern Nigeria as im pikin Isa Sulaiman marry American Janine Sanchez.

Dia love story become popular after she visit Nigeria for February months after dem meet for social media site Instagram.

Father of di groom pay di dowry money to Senator Shehu Sani wey act as guardian for di bride.

Groom Isa say dis na happy day for am as e marry love of im life while di bride Janine say today na day wey she no go ever forget because of happiness.

Wetin we call dis foto, Senator Shehu Sani na im stand as guardian of Janine

"For di first time in my life i enter inside mosque and dis marriage na something wey i don dey look forward to for long time."

"My family no dey here with me but I go send dem pictures and videos to follow me celebrate."

Earlier father of di groom tell BBC say dem no wan do events apart from di mosque prayer due to some reasons.