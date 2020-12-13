Federal Government scholarship: How to apply for 2020/2021 Ministry of Education scholarship award for Nigerian students

Nigeria goment don invite pipo wey get interest and wey qualify to apply for di 2020/2021 computer based test of di Federal goment scholarship award.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu wey announce am say di scholarship award dey open for undergraduate and postgraduate students for Nigeria.

Di scholarship na for Nigerian students wey wan pursue dia academics for di kontri public tertiary institutions.

Di registration portal go open on Monday 14 December 2020 and e go close for 24 January, 2021.

Who dey qualify to apply

Postgraduate scholarship:

Applicants for post graduate studies must get first degree wit at least Second Class Upper Division.

Applicants must be registered Full-Time students of a Federal or State university.

Undergraduate scholarship:

UG, HND and NCE applicants must be registered Full-Time students wey dey dia second year or more above for Federal or State university, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and College of Education.

Undergraduate wey wan apply for di scholarship must get at least 4.0 Cumulative Grade Points Aggregate (CGPA) on a five point scale or 7.0 point scale.

All NCE and HND applicants must get CGPA of 3.5 and above on a scale of 4.0.

Physically challenged applicants dey encouraged to apply for di scholarship.

How to apply

All candidates wey qualify need to visit di federal ministry of education website, www.education.gov.ng

Click on Federal Scholarship Board icon wey dey di Home Page.

Read di guidelines and then complete di application form online.

Print di examination slip.

Double registration go lead to disqualification.

During di registration, candidates must choose di Computer Based Centre wey dey close to dem.

Note say applicant no go pay any processing fee, so make you no let 419 play you o.

Field of Study

Science and Technology

Medicine and Para-medical

Education

Agriculture

Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences

Entrepreneurial studies

ICT

Environmental Sciences

Law

Oda tins applicants must know

Applicants must attach di following documents

Letter of admission to di institution where dem wan study.

Current course registration form.

CGPA result of year 1,2,3,4 etc.

Current school Identity Card.

State or local goment indigene certificate.

Venue for di Computer Based Test