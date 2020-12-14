Katsina school attack: GSSS Kankara Katsina State kidnapping latest update

Katsina State kidnapping latest update for [GSSS Kankara Katsin] be say three nights after di attack for Government Science Secondary School, many schoolboys still dey miss.

"So far we dey yet to account for 333 students"

Dat na wtin goment, local and internationaL tori pipo quote Govnor Aminu Bello Masari Katsina State for northwest Nigeria last night afta one meeting with security officials, adding say di boarding school get a total of 839 students.

Suspected bandit attack di school on Friday night, wey make pipo vex national outcry.

Nigerian goment say troops don surround di area wey dem believe say di gunmen wey kidnap pupils from one school for northwest of di kontri on Friday, dey hide.

Govnor Bello Masari add on Sunday night say: "After visiting di school and community yesterday(on Saturday), we don today meet with di top echelon of di nation's defense machinery led by di Minister Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi, all in our determination to save di innocent children wey di bandits kolobi."

But contrary to wetin Govnor Masari tell security ogas, di tok-tok pesin to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu tell BBC say di boys wey don manage escape tok say ten children still dey di hand of di gunmen - dis number dey less than wetin di school staff bin report.

Two hundred don already return home but oga Shehu say goment still dey try to know how many students fit still dey scattered across di area afta dem run from di attack.

Many desperate families still dey wait for updates about di whereabouts of dia children.

Security experts say di possibility of rescue dey reduce each passing night and once di boys don dey separated and dem don keep dem for different locations, rescue operations go become complicated.

President Muhammadu Buhari wey currently dey Daura, Katsina State, on vacation, don come under fire on social media for failing to visit di school where di boys suffer di attack.

Buhari instead send delegation from Abuja to visit di school and sympathise with dia parents.

Meanwhile some group of women don do protest today for Katsina state to demand di release of students wey gunmen kidnap from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara on Friday.

Di women wey carry placards with different messages, carry dia protest go di school premises and some parts of di town.

Some of di things wey dem write for di placards include: 'Goment must speak out', 'We want our children back' and 'We want security in Kankara'.

Na on Friday night gunmen storm enta Government Science Secondary School wey dey Kankara local goment area for Katsina state and kidnap some student.