The unidentical duo: Olianna & Olivia AKA "The Unidentical Duo" say dem like to dey denge pose

Olianna & Olivia AKA "the Unidentical Duo" na Instagram celebs for Nigeria and Adetutu Daramola, dia mama don tok how her pikin dem modelling career take start.

"Dem start to model wen dem dey four months old" na wetin madam Daramola tell BBC Pidgin.

Madam Daramola get four pikin but na her five year old twins [Olivia and Oliana] wey dey totori pipo for social media wit dia swagger.

Di girls get dia own official Instagram account wey get wit ova 150, 000 followers wia dem dey post videos about dia fashion work.