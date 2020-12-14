Coronavirus: Army Generals test positive to Covd-19 for Nigeria at once

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Army

Di Nigerian military don announce say 26 of dia senior officers wey attend di Chief of Army Staff 2020 annual conference don test positive to Covid 19.

Di force tok-tok pesin, Brigadier General Sagir Musa say di force for Sunday cari 417 personnel to go do Covid 19 test.

And di result wey comot show say 26 of dem get am and dat all those wey get di virus don dey receive treatment base on di drugs wey Centre for Disease Control recommend.

Although Sagir statement dey silent on di condition of those wey test positive, e say di force don begin test all di officers wey di work for di Army Headquarters and dat

dem don begin to enforce strict covid 19 protocol for all dia formations to ensure say dey disease to spread brekete.

Wia dis foto come from, STRINGER

How Generals take Catch Covid 19

For December 7, all army Generals for di kontri bin attend one of dia annual conference.

For di conference, dem also do di virtual commissioning of di army cyber warfare command's headquarters for Giri.

Among those wey attend na Maj. General J O Irefin. im bin dey complain of fever, headache and mild cough and dem cari am go Defence Medical Centre for Abuja

Im medical history show say dem bin don treat am for malaria before .

For December 8, dem come do am covid 19 test and ask am to go isolation pending wen im result go comot

For the same day im result comot and e show say e get covid 19 and dem take am Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital and e come later die sake of respiratory failure.

Di military authority bin stop di conference and ask all those wey dey di meeting to isolate.