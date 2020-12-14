Google down: Gmail, YouTube, Docs suffer service outage, go offline

Google applications including YouTube, email and Docs don suffer service outage and users dey unable to access many of di company services.

Di outage bin start small time before noon UK time, e last more dan half an hour before dem restore am.

Users around di world report problems with Gmail, Google Drive, di Android Play Store, Maps, and more.

Google search engine, however, no dey affected by di problems wey affect di oda services.

Di brief outage get significant impact ontop di company millions of users, many of wey dey rely on Google services for basic work apps such as email and calendars.

Users of Google Docs fit continue to work if dem get synced documents offline, but bin dey unable to use any online features.

Despite di widespread outage, Google service dashboard bin no show errors - before e switch to red status across all services.

"We dey aware of di problem with Gmail wey affect di majority of users. Di affected users dey unable to access Gmail," di statement tok.