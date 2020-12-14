Kenya black market baby trade: Tori of mama wey trap between poverty and traffickers
One month ago, BBC Africa Eye release one investigation into child trafficking wey send shockwaves throughout Kenya. Many of di children na pikin wey dem tiff. While odas, dia own mama use dai mind sell dem, most times for small money.
But wetin go push woman to sell her own baby? For dis latest investigation, Africa Eye focus on di tori of one desperate young mother wey trap between poverty and di traffickers.