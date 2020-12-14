Kankara abduction: Katsina state Governor Masari say GSSS students kidnappers contact government

Wia dis foto come from, Twiiter/@BasirAhmaad Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari and Katsina state Governor Aminu Masari for Daura

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, say di pipo wey kidnap hundreds of students from di Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, don contact di goment and discussions dey on to return di boys safely to dia homes.

He tok dis one wen e brief President, Muhammadu Buhari for Daura on Monday.

President Buhari tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu say di president receive more briefing from di govnor on top di school pikin dem wey dem kidnapand e also get assurance from di govnor say say dem dey do everytin possible to rescue dem and bring dem out safe.

Di govnor wey join bodi wit im deputy Manir Yakubu to meet presido yan say dem don begin tok wit di kidnappers dem to see how to get di school pikin dem back home to dia mothers.

Di govnor also announce say security pipo dem don locate wia di pikin dem dey.

Wetin we call dis foto, Kankara dey more dan two hours drive far from Daura, wia President Buhari go for visit for im village.

E further yan say di president dey committed to rescue di school pikin but im gatz visit di presido to inform am.

Na on Friday some gunmen storm Government Science Secondary School for Kankara LGA, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria, come kidnap students of secondary school students.

More dan three hundreds still dey miss afta armed men attacked dia school on Friday night for di north-western state of Katsina.