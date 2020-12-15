Omah Lay arrest Uganda: Abike Dabiri say Nigeria dey do everi to free Stanley Omah Didia [Omah Lay], Temilade Openyi [Tems] from Uganda arrest

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter / IsimaOdeh

Nigeria Mission for Uganda dey do everything possible to free musicians Omah lay and Tems wey chop arrest for di East African kontri since on Sunday.

But Uganda authorities dey insist say dia laws must be obeyed, Abike Dabiri, di Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission [NIDCOM] wey reveal dis one, add say

Di Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama don also dey on di matter and NIDCOM also dey in touch with dia Lawyers, she add.

Tori be say Uganda police arrest Omah lay and Tems ontop accuse say dem break Covid-19 rules.

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Authorities hand cuff and remand Omah Lay and Tems for prison ontop accuse say e break dia Covid-19 rules.

Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awoniyi appear for Magistrate court on Monday 14 December ontop charge of "negligently doing acts wey fit spread infectious diseases".