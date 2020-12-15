Omah Lay and Tems: Biography of Omah Stanley Didia AKA Omah Lay, di Nigerian musician wey chop arrest for Uganda East Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Omah Lay Facebook

Omah lay and Tems arrest for Uganda since Sunday dey make Nigerians dey para for social media ontop accuse say dem break Covid-19 rules.

Omah Lay wey real name na Omah Stanley Didia say im no know why Ugandan authorities no wan give am fair hearing on di arrest.

Tems don tok say she no go eat anything while she still dey for police custody for Uganda and she dey insist say she go remain without food until dem release her.

Di chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora commission Abike Dabiri don reveal say authorities for Uganda dey insist say dem must obey dia laws but she add say Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama don also dey on di matter and NIDCOM also dey in touch wit dia lawyers.

Who be Omah Lay?

Wia dis foto come from, Omah Lay Facebook

Omah Stanley Didia aka Omah Lay na Nigerian artist wey from Rivers state south-south of Nigeria wey grow up for Port Harcourt.

Him be 23 years, e start im career as teenage member of one rap group Lil King. Him later switch to producing before im decide to go solo.

Di musician attend Comprehensive High School for Rivers State. Before im enta University of Port Harcourt.

According to informate wey we gada e come from musical family, im grandfather bin play instrument for legendary highlife singer Celestine Ukwu before im die for 1976. Omah Lay papa sef sabi play drums.

For 2019, local radio stations for Port Harcourt begin play im singles "Do Not Disturb" and "Hello Brother".

Later dat year Omah Lay KeyQaad record label sign wey make am Port Harcourt for Lagos for di first time. Currently him dey signed to Dvpper Music record label.

Why Omah Lay dey arrested?

On Monday, authorities for Uganda hand cuff and remand Omah Lay and Tems for prison ontop accuse say dem break dia Covid-19 rules.

Dem charge dem wit "negligently doing acts wey fit spread infectious diseases". Four Uganda citizens also dey charged wit di Nigerians, di police bin confam.

Omah Lay arrest in Uganda and latest social media reaction

#FreeTemsAndOmahLay na di top trend for Nigeria and pipo dey use di hashtag take chook mouth ontop di mata for Twitter.

Nigerian singer Simi tweet say let dem go.

Wia dis foto come from, @SympLySimi Twitter

While Kimz say dis dey make my heart sad.

Wia dis foto come from, @okemi62 Twitter

And Nash stinga say Omahlay and Tems need justice.

Wia dis foto come from, @NashStinger Twitter

Don Jazzy say dis dey unacceptable dem no be organizers of di event.

Wia dis foto come from, @DONJAZZY Twitter

.

How Uganda police arrest Omah Lay and Tems

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Di two musicians been perform for one event for Kampala on Saturday wey authorities claim say break coronavirus rules.

Omah Lay tweeted say him "just be singer wey dey try to entertain" and call on Nigeria ministry of foreign affairs to intervene for di mata.