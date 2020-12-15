Katsina State kidnapping: Kankara student mother wey never eat for days say she no dey leave GSSS Kankara until she see her pikin

Kankara Katsina State still dey in grief and latest be say terror group Boko Haram don claim say na dem cari out Friday attack for Government Science Secondary School. Kankara.

Mallama Balaraba, one of di mothers of hundreds of students wey still dey miss for Katsina for northern Nigeria after gunmen kidnap dem on Saturday tell BBC as she dey cry say she no go leave di school gate until she see her pikin.

Di woman who come from Malumfashi town say she and many oda parents dey spend dia day for front of Goment science secondary school kankara gate hoping to hear good news about dia children.

"For me personally i neva eat since Saturday because food no go fit enta. I dey dis town since Saturday and i no go leave until i see my pikin."

"Na some pipo give me place to dey sleep each night and in di morning me and some oda parents come back to di school gate to spend our day hoping to hear good news about our children." Mallama Balaraba tok as she dey cry.

She say she dey beg goment to increase dia efforts to find dia children as dem no get anybody to helep dem.

Boko Haram for audio wey dia leader Abubakar Shekau release claim responsibility for di kidnapping, saying dem do am because western education na sin.

"Na we do di job, na we kidnap those students because wetin dem dey learn dia no be religion but western culture and values."