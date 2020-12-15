Ghana Elections 2020: Ghana EC declare 2020 Presidential election results live or recorded? – Fact Check

Wia dis foto come from, EC Ghana

On Monday 7th December some 13 million Ghanaians form queues across de country to vote for new president den 275 parliamentarians.

Despite promise by Ghana EC Chair, Jean Mensa to declare de results within 24 hours, dem no fit meet that target.

Despite de delay, EC make de declaration after 48 hours since election end.

But some misinformation dey spread after de elections, wey dis piece go try bust de fake news wey dey spread.

Ghana EC no declare 2020 Presidential election results live

Claims wey start dey spread among some Ghanaians be say EC already record de declaration of results way before dem go finish de collation of presidential election results.

What be de reason people dey give for dis claim

First some people say sake of de EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa greet Ghanaians good afternoon instead of good evening den e mean say she record de video afternoon wey dem play give Ghanaians in de evening.

Truth be de EC Chair greet good afternoon, but dis fit be accurate sake of de time media den BBC journalist catch de EC office for announcement of results, de time be around 6pm.

BBC Pidgin no fit explain why she choose use afternoon instead of evening although a number of reasons like say she weite de speech in de afternoon go fit be one reason.

What BBC Pidgin go fit speak to on facts be say BBC Pidgin dey inside de EC office when de Chairperson walk in, wey BBC Pidgin pick de declaration of results live.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC

EC Chairperson try escape to US but dem deport am

Final misinformation wey dey circulate be say EC Boss Jean Mensa go US after she announce de results.

But dis claim no be true, other too add say US deport am back to Ghana but EC office say dis no be true.

Jean Mensa dey Ghana since she declare de results wey she no dey run go anywhere.

Inside post wey EC share for social media, dem explain say EC Chair and her Commissioners all dey at post dey do dema legally mandated work.

EC staff arrested for Somanya over vote reduction

Another misinformation wey Ghana EC come clear be say police arrest some officers of de Commission who reduce NDC John Mahama votes by 3000.

De news wey dey circulate show say dis happen for Somanya.

But EC Office publicly deny dis claim in press statement wey dem post for dema social handles top.