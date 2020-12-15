Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine dey safe and effective - US experts tok as shipment fit begin soon

Moderna vaccine dey safe and 94% effective, regulators bin tok, clearing di way for US emergency authorisation.

Di analysis wey di Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mean say di Moderna vaccine fit become di second coronavirus vaccine wey US go approve.

Dis dey come one day afta Americans across di kontri begin collect injections di Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Di news dey come as di US coronavirus death toll don pass 300,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Endorsement of di vaccine by di FDA scientists comot on Tuesday and dis go make am di first melecine from 2010 Moderna company, wey FDA go approve.

Wetin dem torchlight for di testing?

Di 54-page document said say "no specific safety concerns" dey and say serious counter reactions no common at all.

If sabi team approve am later dis week, FDA vaccine oga don say distribution go begin within 24 hours.

Di FDA see say di vaccine dey 94.1% effective, out of trial wey 30,000 pipo follow do, according to di document dem release. Some oda US tori pipo dey report '95%'.

Di most common side effects include fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain.

How e take different from Pfizer vaccine?

Di Moderna vaccine need temperatures of around -20C for shipping - like di one from regular freezer.

Di Pfizer injection need temperatures around -75C, and dis one dey more difficult to move from place to place