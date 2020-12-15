Kankara Katsina abduction: Zamfara state Government don shut down 10 schools afta students kidnapping

Zamfara State goment don order di immediate closure of some Boarding and Day Schools for di states.

Tok-tok pesin of di govnor Zailani Bappah confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Tori pipo report say di Commissioner for Education, Ibrahim Abdullahi make di announcement while e bin dey brief reporters for Gusau, di state capital.

E explain say di affected schools na those wey share borders with Katsina, Kaduna, and Sokoto States.

Di commissioner add say bandits dey attack di three states, say di decision dey important to stop all any form of attack on di schools.

E add say di action dey necessary considering di security situation for di kontri and to prevent wetin happun for di Government Science Secondary School for Kankara, Katsina State.

Abdullahi assured parents and guardians that the safety of the students was paramount to the state government.

He revealed that the government has concluded plans to deploy security operatives to the remaining schools that were not closed.

The affected educational facilities comprise seven boarding schools and day schools.

According to reports, di Boarding schools for di list na G.S.S. in Tsafe, G.S.S. in Magaji, G.A.S.S. in Zurmi, G.G.S.S. in Moriki, Science Secondary School in Shinkafi, Science Secondary School in Dansadau, and Science Secondary School in Bukkuyum.