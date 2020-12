Ghana Elections 2020: Ghana EC on Ashanti Region ballots thumb print video

Wia dis foto come from, Govment of Ghana

Ghana Electoral Commission [EC] say di video wey dey circulate for social media say dem discover thumb printed ballot papers for di Ashanti region, na fake. Di main opposition NDC bin claim say mago-mago dey inside di kontri general elections wey see President Nana Akufo Addo elected for second term for office.

What Mahama NDC talk afta Ghana presidential election results final announcementFor inside statement we di Commission put out last night, di EC say dat video na attempt to spoil di image of di commission wey don conduct election wey many (both local and international observers) hail.

Wia dis foto come from, Electoral Commission of Ghana