Stampede in Port Harcourt: How PH stampede kill pipo for Inksmarket AKA Inknation Christmas package distribution

Wia dis foto come from, Adebayo Ibrahim

Stampede in Port Harcourt claim di lives of some pipo wey wake up with di hopes of collecting Inksmarket AKA Inknation Christmas package.

Di event centre wia stampede happen on Tuesday when pipo come to collect dia Christmas palliatives dey under lock and key and di place dey deserted as nobody dey di place 24 hours after (on Wednesday morning).

Stampede in Port Harcourt eyewitness tori

Tunde Ayoade Baraka wey be mechanic wey dey get shop just beside di event centre tell BBC Pidgin say im surprise to see di crowd of pipo wey come say dem wan collect rice because dem no see anytin like rice or palliatives wey dem carry enter di place.

"I see wen dem carry about five pipo go hospital but I no know weda dem don die or not. You know say pesin fit faint but later dem fit revive dem. Pipo full here eh, Medee surprise to see dem."

Tori bin dey fly say eight pipo including a pregnant woman die for di stampede wey happen but Police authorities confam say na only two pesins due for di stampede while odas wey get various injuries dey receive treatment for hospital.

How Stampede in Port Harcourt happun?

Di stampede happen wen pipo wey subscribe to Inksmarket AKA Inknation bin come to collect dia Christmas package.

But as di gate to di place dey locked, di pipo come push dia way inside wey come result to stampede as some pipo fall down.

Tok tok pesin for Rivers Police Command SP Nnamdi Omoni confam say di stampede happen wen one nongovernmental organisation Inksnation tell dia subscribers from three local goment areas - Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio Akpor to come collect palliatives.

Wia dis foto come from, Adebayo Ibrahim

One eye witness, Adebayo Ibrahim tell BBC Pidgin say Inksmarket na online marketing wey pesin wey subscribe fit use money for dia wallet buy things but dem go come meet an exchanger wey go give dem di actual goods wey dem din buy online and na di reason di crowd gada so before di stampede happen.

Meanwhile di Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, Joseph Mukan don order investigation into wetin cause di incident.