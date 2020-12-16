Nigeria former leader Goodluck Jonathan say opposition party judge am harshly before di 2015 elections

Wia dis foto come from, Goodluck Jonathan Wetin we call dis foto, Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria former leader Goodluck Jonathan say im political opponents bin judge am wrongly before di 2015 election wey affect im election success.

President Goodluck Jonathan say di corruption allegation wey di opposition All Progressive Congress member level against am for send am go political oblivion if no be God wey epp am.

Oga Jonathan tok dis one for di presentation of book title " Dear President Goodluck Jonathan- wey Bonaventure Melah write your honor di President.

Wia dis foto come from, Goodluck Jonathan Wetin we call dis foto, Goodluck Jonathan book launch happun on Tuesday 15 Dcember for Abuja, Nigeria.

Jonathan bin di president of Nigeria between 2010 and 2015 but President Muhammadu Buhari defeat am for 2015 election and e concede even before INEC announce di election result.

Di Buhari administration bin win di 2015 election on top promise say dem go tackle di security wahala for di kontri afta Boko Haram kidnap students from Chibok girls.

But despite di promise, Nigeria still dey battle wit security mata, especially di recent killing of rice farmers for Borno and di kidnap of students for Katsina state don make di president chop criticism.

But Jonathan say di bad image wey dem give am during di election campaign don dey gradually change and dat e thank God say di bad views don dey change.

Wia dis foto come from, Goodluck Jonathan Wetin we call dis foto, Goodluck Jonathan serve Nigeria as President from 2010 to 2015

E say one of im core vision as president na to develop di kontri through education.

Goodluck Jonathan say no mata wetin dem do to take Nigeria up without education, e no go work.

Di former Nigerian leader say dis na why e invest in di almajirai case and dat im administration plan na empower di piling dem sake of di social problem wey dem di cause.